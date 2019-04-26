Florida Man Attacks Mattress In A Jealous Rage After Smoking Meth

A Florida man was arrested early Friday morning after attacking a mattress with a bedpost and his bare hands.

Felipe Oquendo admitted to smoking meth earlier in the night when Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies arrived at the scene, the Associated Press reported. His girlfriend claims he began acting volatile around 1 a.m. and accused her of cheating on him with a man inside of the mattress.

Oquendo locked her into the bedroom with him and reportedly stabbed the mattress with a bed post and ripped it apart with his bare hands in an effort to find the man, according to a Facebook post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. (RELATED: Florida Man Kept One Of The World’s Most Dangerous Birds As A Pet. It Ended In Death)

She was able to escape and call police. Oquendo was charged with domestic violence related false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia. (RELATED: The Florida Man Allegedly Found Biting Face Off Victim Thought He Was ‘Half Dog, Half Man’)

Oquendo told deputies that he was fighting the man inside the mattress and holding him until police arrived at the Fort Walton Beach home. He claimed the man had gotten away.

The police reported no injuries.