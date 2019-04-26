Harvard Denies Blac Chyna’s Enrollment Into Online Business School

A representative from Harvard Business School Online confirmed that model Blac Chyna is not actually enrolled in their online business school Friday.

The rep’s response comes after the celebrity’s team shared an acceptance letter into an HBSO business course with TMZ.

After obtaining the letter, the entertainment website reported Monday that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, had been accepted to take an online business course. When TMZ reached out to the school, however, an HBSO representative said she is not enrolled in the school, Page Six reported.

“Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White,” a representative for Harvard told TMZ. The gossip site had shared a photocopy of an acceptance letter for a business analytics course that had been given to them by Chyna’s team. (RELATED: Here’s Why Police Just Responded To Blac Chyna’s House)

The allegedly fake acceptance letter followed a lengthy social media post where the reality star revealed she isn’t proud of some of her past behavior and is working on becoming a better version of herself.

“Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me,” Chyna wrote. “I’ve been bullied, humiliated, manipulated and discredited as a mom! … Of course, I’m not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best me.”

“Blac Chyna doesn’t define Angela White as a person,” she concluded.

Chyna and ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian reportedly have mended their relationship following a highly-publicized battle over custody of their daughter, Dream.