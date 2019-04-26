Joe Biden Outraised All Other Democratic Contenders In First-Day Contributions

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Friday it raised $6.3 million in its first 24 hours, surpassing the day-one totals of all other Democratic contenders.

Biden’s campaign touted its fundraising statistics as proof it’s running a “truly grassroots campaign,” with 97 percent of online donations under $200 and an average online donation of $41.

Biden’s campaign claimed it had received donations from nearly 97,000 people after he formally declared his candidacy for president Thursday. (RELATED: Joe Biden Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign)

The former vice president’s day-one fundraising haul was slightly greater than former Texas Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who formerly led the fundraising pack with $6.1 million raised in its first 24 hours.

NEW: Beto O’Rourke raised a record-breaking $6,136,763 in online contributions during the first 24 hours of his grassroots campaign for President of the United States. Without a dime from PACs, corporations or special interests. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans_TX) March 18, 2019

While Biden raised more than any other Democratic presidential candidates in his first 24 hours on the campaign trail, he fell far behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in the number of individual campaign contributors.

Roughly 223,000 people donated to Sanders’s campaign on its first day, compared to Biden’s 97,000 individual contributors.

