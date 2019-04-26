Melania Wows On Birthday In White Lace Dress And Metallic Red Heels

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump absolutely shined on her birthday Friday when she stepped out in a white lace dress to greet Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe to the White House.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the short-sleeve lace number that hit right at her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in welcoming the Japan leaders for dinner.  (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and and red metallic high heels.  To say she looked perfect on her day would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Earlier in the day, President Trump revealed that he asked Melania how she felt about hosting the leaders on her birthday, per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She replied, “I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have.”

FLOTUS’ incredible fashion sense has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she stepped out for church services on Easter Sunday in a stunning sleeveless floral dress that she paired with lavender-colored high heels.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here. Happy Birthday, Melania!

