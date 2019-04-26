Miami Dolphins Reportedly In Trade Talks For Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in talks with the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen.

According to Ian Rapoport Friday morning, nothing is “imminent,” but the two teams are talking. He also added Rosen has unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram since the team took Kyler Murray first overall Thursday night.

Miami could be the perfect fit for Rosen. They need a gunslinger, he needs to get the hell out of Arizona and the Dolphins could be a great landing spot. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

As I’ve said before, I’m a Rosen fan, but there’s just no point in him staying in Arizona now that Murray is on the roster.

Why keep both? One has to go, and it’s not the guy the team just drafted.

I hope Rosen gets an opportunity to start with another team soon and just balls out. Nothing would make me happier.

Believe it or not, it’s totally possible to cheer for Murray’s success with the Cardinals and hope to see the former UCLA star do well in a new location.

There’s very little competition for reps in Miami outside of Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Rosen could be the perfect guy to lead the team down the road going forward.

His tenure with the Cardinals was far from perfect, but he showed all the necessary stuff to be a very good starter in the league.

Let’s hope he gets another shot on a new team soon.

