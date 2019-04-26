Mika Goes Off On Judge Who Let Alleged Coast Guard Terrorist Out Of Prison

MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski berated the federal judge who ordered the release of former Coast Guard Lieutenant Christopher Hasson Friday morning.

Hasson was accused of stockpiling weapons and plotting a terrorist attack.

His hit list included Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Cory Booker, as well as Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Hasson’s target list also included media personalities such as Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon Chris Hayes and Joe Scarborough.

“…I have to ask, why?” Brzezinski responded after hearing the news. “How can this be? …The warning signs are right there. And I say this as the wife of someone who was on that list, so you may hear a little intensity in my voice, but I think Trump’s doing this.”(RELATED: Coast Guard Lieutenant Allegedly Planned To Slaughter Politicians and Journalists)



She continued:

How can I not do that math in my mind that the attorney general is making a clear decision here to make sure the lives of people who are being targeted continue to be in danger because they will not put together the pieces of this case? A stockpile of weapons, a list of people that he wants to kill. Are you serious? There’s no way not to let this guy walk? You’ve got to be kidding me. Someone give me a legitimate reason.

It didn’t take Scarborough long to weigh in after the exchange. As someone who was identified as a target on the would-be killer’s list, he had a stake in the outcome of the trial.

“If somebody threatens the president of the United States, they’re in trouble and get sent to jail. But if you have a plot to kill the speaker of the House, third highest ranking constitutional officer, you’re fine, you get out of jail — even though you have the manifesto, you have the weapons, the plans, and the means and you’ve expressed you’re going to kill the speaker of the House. Then you’re fine?” she continued.

The guest attempted to cut in, adding that the time served was dependent on what the charges were during the trial. Brzezinski continued:

Isn’t that the rub right there? What federal prosecutors decide to charge you with. And they didn’t. And Barr didn’t. And the U.S. Attorney didn’t. And yet, when the Republicans got gunned down, of course, everybody was asking why didn’t we do something before Steve Scalise and other Republicans got shot at. Who in the Hell would look at this manifesto and then say, you know what, this might be a tough case, I don’t know if we want to move it forward or not.

Hasson was released on bail Thursday. The federal judge ruled that although he is facing weapons and drugs charges, the facts of the case don’t warrant continued detention. The key reason was that Hasson wasn’t formally charged with terrorism or attempted murder.