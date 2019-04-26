Nevada Takes In Record Amount Of Sports Betting Money In March

Nevada hauled in an astonishing amount of cash on sports bets in the month of March.

According to Darren Rovell Thursday, the state took $596.8 million in sports wagers last month, which is above the previous record of $582.3 million. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

This makes my soul so happy. Sports gambling has been going on forever under the table outside of Nevada, and now it’s taking over America.

I couldn’t be happier. It’s been legal in Nevada for a long time, and the city has been a haven for degenerate gamblers like myself.

The fact it’s taking in record amounts of cash only goes to show sports gambling is getting more and more popular, which is a win for freedom.

I can’t wait for the day when sports gambling is easily accessible and legal throughout the entire country. That will be a glorious day for this great nation.

If there were a venn diagram of people who love gambling on sports, and freedom, it’d be a perfect circle.

There’s no doubt at all in my mind wagering on athletics will only get more and more popular as time passes. Let’s hope it takes over America sooner than later.

That’s the kind of future I dream of for this nation.