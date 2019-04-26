Patrick Mahomes Will Be On The Cover Of ‘Madden 20’

Patrick Mahomes will be the latest NFL star to grace the cover of “Madden.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star was announced Thursday night as the face of "Madden 20," and it's just the latest sign he's becoming one of the biggest stars in the league.

Breaking: NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be this year’s Madden cover athlete. pic.twitter.com/G3Sd6e0EV8 — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2019

Mahomes’ rise to stardom in the NFL has been something to behold over the past year. He absolutely set the league on fire in 2018. After sitting behind Alex Smith for his rookie season, he showed up and showed out in a major way for the Chiefs.

Now, I know lots of you are going to want to talk about the “Madden” curse. It seems like every cover athlete always goes through a terrible season after getting the cover.

The most famous exception is Calvin Johnson, who didn’t seem to slow down one bit. If I was a fan of the Chiefs, I wouldn’t be worried one bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Apr 22, 2019 at 4:59pm PDT

I’m not sure there’s anything on the planet capable of slowing down Mahomes, and that includes the “Madden” curse.

I wouldn’t be worried one bit. He’s primed for another huge season, and it should be a blast to watch. The dude is insanely exciting to watch as he runs, dices and slices up opposing defenses. The craziest part is the fact he’s only 23. It’s truly mind-boggling.

We’ll have to see how he does with the cover of “Madden” now attached to his name forever. If anything, I think he’ll probably only elevate his game. There’s no chance he slows down one bit.