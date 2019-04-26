Deal Of The Day: Save $150 On These Under Armour Wireless Heaphones From JBL

This is a sale so big you can hear it. These refurbished Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones engineered by JBL are only $50 for the next couple of days — a massive savings of $150.

Sound quality matters, even when you’re drenched in sweat at the gym. The Under Armour Wireless Heart Rate headphones are not only beautifully engineered headphones with pristine sound quality, but they’re also highly functional for the athletes among us.

For starters, these Under Armour headphones are designed to monitor your heart rate from your ear — a highly convenient feature for anyone looking to keep tabs on their cardio. They’re also built with a touch sensor on the right ear for immediate heart rate and training updates with the touch of a finger.

Through the UA Record app, you can monitor your training progress and performance through the data from your Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones. As far as sound quality is concerned, these boast JBL’s legendary sound engineering, which means big bass, crisp highs, and balanced clarity.

If you’re looking for sport headphones, it doesn’t get any better than the Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones. And at $150 off the normal price, this is one of the best deals on the internet at the moment.

Get the Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones for $49.99, down from $199.95.

