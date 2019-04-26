STUDY: Nevada And South Dakota Are The ‘Most Gambling-Addicted States’

Nevada and South Dakota are leading the way when it comes to states addicted to gambling the most.

The top states addicted to gambling, according to WalletHub, are as follows:

Nevada South Dakota Montana Mississippi Oklahoma West Virginia New Jersey Oregon Illinois Louisiana

Obviously, nobody is surprised to see Nevada at the top of the list. It’s the home of Las Vegas, and we all know what goes down in Sin City. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

It’s the gambling capital of the country and just took in a record amount in money that was bet on sports. No state in the nation is going to bump them out of the top spot.

That’s just a fact.

Having said that, I was a little surprised to see South Dakota No. 2. I had no idea there were so many degenerates to the west of my home state of Wisconsin.

What are they doing out there to drive all the gambling traffic? I had no idea at all SD was such a popular place for gamblers and was full of people who love throwing down wagers.

Who saw that one coming? I sure didn’t.

Overall, I’m very disappointed to see Wisconsin at 42. Guys, what are we doing? We can’t be that close to last. It’s an embarrassment to my state and all the great people who live there.

Do better, Wisconsin. Do much better.