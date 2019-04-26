Taylor Swift Releases New Single ‘ME!’ With Brendon Urie. Music Video Already Over 20 Million Views

Taylor Swift has released a new song, and it’s a banger.

Swift dropped "ME!" with Brendon Urie at midnight, and the music video on YouTube already has more than 23 million views in a matter of hours.

It also seems to take a direct shot at her haters because it opens up with a snake turning into butterflies. All the weak haters and losers who have never tasted an ounce of success in their lives refer to Swift as a snake. Some people just can't be happy for the success of others.

Watch the awesome music video below.

Also, the song was actually on Spotify immediately, which is something I said I wanted to see get done, and the superstar musician came through in a big way.

It's great to see Swift out here still crushing life. That's what we're all about here, and there's no doubt she's an American icon.

As for all the haters and losers, I hope like hell they’re enjoying watching Swift rocking the internet with a single new song. You can’t slow her down!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 25, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT

Finally, I know there has been a lot of talk in the past about whether or not I inspired songs on her last album. That’s a question we still don’t have an answer too, but I think I can safely say I had nothing to do with this one.

What I do know for sure is her new album will likely be a banger if “ME!” is a sign of things to come.