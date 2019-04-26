Person Throws Phone At Trump During NRA Speech

A person reportedly threw a phone at President Donald Trump during his speech at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on Friday.

During Trump’s speech in Indianapolis, Indiana, a person in the crowd threw what appears to be a phone at the president. The person was reportedly immediately taken into custody and is being questioned by the Secret Service, according to Fox News. The phone was thrown to the left of Trump and did not him, but flew by him on stage.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: A phone was thrown at @realDonaldTrump during his introduction at the @NRA convention. The individual was swiftly arrested and the President continued with no problem. pic.twitter.com/EDcHwNgQl7 — Bradley Brewer (@realBradBrewer) April 26, 2019

“A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech,” Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich, tweeted. “He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right.” (RELATED: Trumps Throws Threat To Congress If It Moves To Impeach)

It is not yet clear if the person will be charged with a crime.

