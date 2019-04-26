Tyreek Hill Case Re-Opened After Disturbing Audio Emerges

The criminal case against disgraced Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been re-opened.

The news was first reported by KCTV5, and confirmed at a press conference by Chiefs‘ head coach Andy Reid on Friday. (RELATED: Mike Golic Rips Tyreek Hill Over Alleged Abuse)

Hill was caught on tape threatening his fiancé and discussing his three-year-old child. Hill was previously under investigation after his three-year-old child suffered a broken arm. Charges were not ultimately filed against Hill because authorities could not figure out who committed the crime. (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Will Attend Offseason Workouts For The Chiefs While Under Investigation)

Earlier in the day, the Chiefs announced that Hill would be suspended from team activities.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/Kh7LyD6dg7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 26, 2019



“We decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities,” the organization announced in a statement. “We are going to gather more information, we’re going to evaluate this information, and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”

The troubled wide receiver has a history of domestic violence, having been kicked off the Oklahoma State team after abusing his then-pregnant girlfriend.

Follow William Davis on Twitter