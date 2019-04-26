USC Official Fired Over College Admissions Scandal Now Working For Lyft

The former University of Southern California (USC) athletic director fired for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scam is reportedly now driving for Lyft.

Despite her new job, Donna Heinel is selling her $2 million mansion, according to a report published Friday by the New York Post. Heinel was fired after being accused of accepting more than $1.3 million in bribes to help prospective students get into the university as fake athletic recruits.

Donna Heinel, USC official fired over college bribery scandal, now drives for Lyft https://t.co/m4PCSuOZ3w pic.twitter.com/vl48phF9JG — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2019

Heinel was one of 12 college officials arrested in the college admissions scandal. She pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering. Prosecutors claim families paid Heinel directly through USC accounts or paid scam leader Rick Singer’s fake charity. (RELATED: Coach Who Allegedly Helped Lori Loughlin’s Daughter In Admissions Scandal Agrees To Plead Guilty)

“In exchange for the bribe payments, Heinel helped facilitate the admission of more than two dozen students as recruited athletes, even though many of those students had fabricated athletic credentials and some did not even play the sports they were purportedly being recruited to play,” prosecutors claimed.

Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were reportedly included in the students that Heinel helped.

Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted as fake rowing recruits. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering.