Watch Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler In The Trailer For ‘Murder Mystery’

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sander’s new Netflix film “Murder Mystery” looks like it’s going to be full of laughs.

The plot, according to Netflix, is, "When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit."

In case you were wondering, yes, Aniston is looking like a smoke in the trailer. Give it a watch below.

I'm in. I'm all in on this movie, and I won't even have to leave my house to see it when it gets released June 14. What's not to love?

Aniston is one of the greatest women in Hollywood, Sandler is a comedy machine, it takes place in Europe, and it’s a murder mystery on a yacht.

If that doesn’t get you pumped, then I don’t know what will.

I also have to tip my cap here to Netflix. They just keep producing great content. I love all the streaming services, but Netflix is truly in a league of its own right now.

Hulu and Amazon Prime are great, but they’re not dropping fire content as often as Netflix, and I’m here for every second of the action.

It looks like “Murder Mystery” will be the latest home run for them, and I can’t wait.