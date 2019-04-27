‘Now It Just Looks Like You’re Stalking Him’ — Maher Challenges Schiff On Impeachment After Mueller Report ‘Big Gun’ Fails

HBO host Bill Maher challenged Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on the idea of a post-Mueller report impeachment of President Donald Trump.

During a discussion of the issue on Friday night’s edition of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the HBO host joked that it now looks like Schiff is “stalking” the president now that the “big gun” of Robert Mueller’s investigation has, in his view, fizzled.

“The Mueller report is, at the end of the day, that firecracker that goes up and then it fizzles,” Maher joked. “Do you think you guys relied too much on that?”

After calling the idea that Mueller would indict Trump not “realistic,” Schiff still contended that the “Russians were engaged in a systemic effort to interfere in our election, that the Trump campaign welcomed it, embraced it, built it into their plan, made full use of it, lied about it, covered it up, and then obstructed the investigation into it. And, if we had any doubt before about this president’s fitness for office, there is no doubt remaining, he is unfit for the presidency.”

“But this was our big gun,” Maher responded. “Now it just looks like you’re stalking him.”

The HBO host argued that Mueller being a fair person of honor was “the last thing in America that left and right agreed on.” (RELATED: Twitterverse Roundly Mocks Cringeworthy Adam Schiff Selfie)

“If you couldn’t impeach before, how are you going to impeach after?” Maher asked. “Or should you? Where are you on that?”

“I’m not there yet on impeachment,” the California congressman responded hesitantly. “I may get there, he may get me there, but here’s the awful dilemma that we face. If we don’t impeach him, that sends a message that this kind of conduct, this obstruction of justice, this kind of willing use of the help of a foreign adversary, all the lies and cover-up, that this is non-impeachable. At the same time, if we do impeach him, and he is acquitted, as he would likely be acquitted, then the message is those are non-impeachable offenses.”

“At the end of the day, Bill, there is only one way to deal with the problem whether we impeach him or not, and that is to vote his ass out of office,” Schiff concluded to audience cheers.

During his earlier monologue, the HBO host criticized Schiff as "prosecutor Jesus."

“We needed Superman and we got Clark Kent,” he joked. “If Dostoevsty had written the Mueller report it would be called ‘Crime and No Punishment.'”

