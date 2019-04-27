Jessica Alba Turns 38 Years Old

April 28 is Jessica Alba’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Jessica Alba is an American actress and businesswoman. She began her career at age 13 with appearances in “Camp Nowhere” and “The Secret World Of Alex Mack.” Alba rose to prominence as an actress at age 19 with her role in the television series “Dark Angel.”

Her movie breakthrough came with her role in “Honey.” She has held roles in numerous hit films including “Fantastic Four,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Good Luck Chuck,” and “Machete Kills.” (RELATED: Jessica Alba Reveals Her Three New Tattoos In Honor Of Her Kids)

In 2012, Alba created her household goods company Honey with business partner Christopher Gavigan. The company was valued at $1 billion in as of 2014. In 2015, Alba launched a line of beauty products and skin care called Honest Beauty.

Alba married Cash Warren in 2008 after meeting on the set of “Fantastic Four.” They have three children together, two daughters and a son.