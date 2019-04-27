Leftists Mock ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ In Post Synagogue Shooting Gun Control Push

Scott Morefield | Reporter

In what has become commonplace after every mass shooting, a parade of leftists denigrated the concept of “thoughts and prayers” as they pushed for gun control after Saturday’s shooting at San Diego’s Chabad of Poway Synagogue.

While President Donald Trump and others used the age-old phrase to express sympathy for the victims and appeal to a higher power, leftists mocked the term in favor of gun control. (RELATED: Trump Praises Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Who Engaged Synagogue Shooter)

“Spare us your thoughts and prayers,” Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted. “It’s an alibi for inaction. You told the NRA yesterday you’d keep dangerous guns in the hands of dangerous people. We will take it from here with action.”


Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, lamented how “helpless it feels to only have thoughts and prayers to offer a community and a country that deserve much more.”

Plenty more echoed the same theme. (RELATED: As Democrats Use San Diego Synagogue Shooting To Push Gun Control, Conservatives Push Back)


Meanwhile, Caleb Hull’s response seemed to sum it all up. “‘Spare us your thoughts and prayers’ is a very odd thing to say in response to a shooting in a place where people pray,” he wrote.

