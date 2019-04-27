Nick Bosa Apologizes For Social Media Posts, Then President Trump Gave Him A Piece Of Advice

President Donald Trump congratulated San Francisco 49ers draft pick Nick Bosa in a tweet that came the morning after the former Ohio State defensive end publicly apologized for his past social media posts.

“Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft,” Trump tweeted. “You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Bosa, the number two overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, apologized Friday night for a series of now deleted social media posts made over the last several years that some found offensive, including a tweet calling former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “clown.”

“I’m sorry if I hurt anybody,” he said at his introductory press conference, according to ESPN. “I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case. I think me being here (San Francisco) is even better for me as a person, because I don’t think there’s anywhere, any city, that you could really be in that would help you grow as much as this one will. I’m going to be surrounded with people of all different kinds, so I’m going to grow as a person. I’m going to be on my own. I’m going to grow up, I’m gonna learn a lot of new things. It’s exciting.”

“No,” Bosa said when asked if he still considered Kaepernick a clown. “It wasn’t directed toward that. It’s not like I’m saying his stance and what he was doing — that’s not what I was talking about at all. It was just a specific thing that happened, and me, as a young kid, a thought popping into my head and, boom, decided to tweet it out. Bad decision. I respect what he’s done. If it empowers anybody, then he’s doing a good thing. I apologize for that.” (RELATED: Trump Fires Back At Romney, And He Included A Video)

The former Ohio State star’s political tweets included expressing support for President Trump as well as criticizing the movie “Black Panther” and singer Beyonce.

When asked prior to the draft why he stopped tweeting about politics and controversial subjects as the NFL combine approached, he said, “I had to. There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

