President Trump Rejects U.N. Arms Trade Treaty

The National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®), the firearms industry trade association, praised President Donald Trump’s rejection of the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty that was signed by the Obama Administration, but was never ratified. President Trump delivered the announcement at the NRA Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Friday, April 26, noting, “We’re taking our signature back. The U.N. will soon receive notice that we are rejecting this treaty.”

“President Trump’s rejection of this ill-advised treaty is a win for the American people and a win for America’s firearms and ammunition industry” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “President Trump, today, reasserted American sovereignty of our inherent rights. This demonstrates again that this administration continues to deliver on the promise to protect Second Amendment rights and value the contributions of the firearms industry to our freedoms and economy.”

The U.N Arms Trade Treaty was signed by Secretary of State John Kerry in 2013 and sent to the U.S. Senate for ratification but was never taken up for a vote. The treaty was intended to control the international trade in firearms under the guise of protecting human rights. The National Shooting Sports Foundation strongly opposed the treaty as it would have exposed the firearms and ammunition industry to a confusing web of international regulations that would not have contributed to curbing illegal arms trafficking, protecting human rights or guaranteeing the rights of United States citizens.

International arms sales remain highly regulated by U.S. law and this action has no effect upon these stringent export controls.

