PREVIEW: The Battle Of Winterfell Will Be A Bloody And Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode

My friends, the “Game of Thrones” episode Sunday night has been nearly 10 years in the making, and the battle of Winterfell has finally arrived.

I can’t wait for tonight. I honestly can’t. The anticipation has been killing, and tonight everything involving the Night King should come to a head. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

The army of the undead is at the gate, and it’s time for Jon, Daenerys, Arya, Sansa, Tyrion, Jamie and the rest of the crew to fight to the last damn man.

This battle has been teased for years and years. We didn’t know exactly what form it’d take, but it’s finally here. Now, it’s time for many characters to likely meet death.

I have honestly no idea who is going to go down. We have to imagine at least one main character is going down. Obviously, I think it’s safe to say many more minor characters will die. That goes without saying.

The question is which main character is likely to meet the end of the road during the battle of Winterfell. It has to be Jamie, right? We saw his full redemption arc in the second episode of the final season, and it seems like all the loose ends are tied up. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Season 8, Episode 2 ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Is Outstanding)

As for Dany and Jon, she now knows exactly who he is and his claim to Iron Throne. Would it really be all that surprising if she tried to take him out at some point during the battle?

Despite what some people might say, I actually think it would be. I’m not ruling it out down the road, but it’s not happening Sunday night.

Finally, I’m not sure I’m ready to handle the possibility of Arya dying. No, it’s not because I’m secretly hoping for another sex scene. It’s because she’s a pillar of the show and the most badass killer of them all.

It’s always tough to lose a good one like her if that’s what it comes to tonight.

Tune in Sunday night to watch all the action go down. It’s going to be epic.