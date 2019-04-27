Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Rock Bottom’

It looks like the newest episode of “SEAL Team” will be a great one.

The plot, according to CBS’ YouTube description, is, “The tension between Jason and Ray comes to a head, and Lisa faces her final test in officer candidate school.”

In the short preview, Bravo can be seen toasting about their fallen teammates on what appears to be a dangerous mission under fire and more. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2, Teases Some ‘Great Action’ In Coming Episodes)

Give it a watch below.

In the last episode, we saw Brett shoot himself after being denied medical care at the VA for a brain injury. It was one of the most emotional and powerful moments in the show’s history.

I don’t know how anybody could have watched the light they shined on the VA and not have gotten upset. The scene of him bleeding out in the parking lot was heartbreaking.

Now, we’ll see what comes next for the men of Bravo as tensions are high and tragedy has struck the team. My guess is the viewers won’t be disappointed.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS for the latest episode of “SEAL Team.” It should be a great one.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter