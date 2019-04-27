Trump: ‘The People Who Get It Wrong Most Are Weather Forecasters And Political Analysts’

President Donald Trump claimed at his Wisconsin rally on Saturday that “the people who get it wrong the most are weather forecasters and political analysts.”

Trump kicked off the rally by touting the economy, saying, “We’re now the number one economy anywhere in the world, and it’s not even close.”

The crowd broke into chants of “USA! USA! USA!” and the president added, “By the way, Saturday night, is there any place that’s more fun than a Trump rally?”

Trump took aim at several of the 2020 Democratic candidates by nickname, poking at “Sleepy Joe Biden” and “Crazy Bernie Sanders” and landing on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “I think Pocahontas, she’s finished, she’s out,” he said. “No, when it was found that I had more Indian blood in me than she did. And then it was determined that I had none, but I still had more.” (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Elizabeth Warren DNA Test Results)

The president then noted the weather forecast, saying that he had been warned that a storm was coming and that he should probably cancel the rally. “And I have to say, I was saying on the way over they’re telling me about bad weather, by the way. We may have to cancel tonight. I said, are you crazy? Can you imagine? I learned this morning they thought you were going to have a big snowstorm, right? A big, big snowstorm. The people that get it wrong the most are the weather forecasters and the political analysts.”

As the crowd cheered and laughed, he added, “No, they said there’s a big, big storm, it’s going to be hitting Green Bay, we may have to cancel. I said, like hell we’re going to cancel, people are standing out — People are standing out 24 hours ago, 32 hours ago outside.”

While Trump’s speech was going on in Wisconsin, the White House Correspondents’ Association was gathered in Washington, D.C., for their annual dinner. This is the third year that the president has opted to hold his own rally instead of attending the event.

