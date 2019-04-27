Virginia Basketball Won’t Visit Trump White House

The Virginia men’s basketball program became the latest championship team to spurn President Donald Trump’s White House, announcing on Friday that they would “respectfully decline” an invitation.

“We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House. With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said in a statement. “We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

While an invitation had not been formally extended by Trump, it is customary for presidents to invite championship teams to tour the White House. (RELATED: The National Championship Clemson Tigers Visited The White House And It Looked Like A Blast)

However, since Trump took office, several championship teams have either declined to visit the White House or had offers withdrawn by the president. None of the three programs that have won national championships in college basketball have visited the White House since Trump took office. (RELATED: Donald Trump Reveals Fate Of Golden State White House Visit)

Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 in the championship game earlier this month. It was the Cavaliers’ first ever national championship.

