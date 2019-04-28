Coach K Watches LeBron James’ Son Play

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski recently took some time to watch LeBron James’ son play some spring basketball.

SportsCenter shared a video of Coach K courtside watching LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny, play with his team. The three-time NBA champion’s son is widely-considered one of the best 2023 prospects in the nation, and Duke is believed to be the favorite to land his talents down the road.

Coach K out here watching LeBron’s son Bronny (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/nFO7N2tb7U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2019

The world of college basketball will explode if LeBron James Jr. heads to Duke. Coach K teaming up with the son of one of the greatest players to ever live is straight out of the movies.

It also wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Bronny end up at Duke. Coach K and LeBron go way back and have a deep history. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

Plus, the legendary Duke coach is one of the greatest coaches to live. If you’re going to have a guy oversee your son’s development, I’m not sure I could think of a better option than Krzyzewski.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Apr 19, 2019 at 5:21am PDT

On a side note, it’s going to be borderline impossible for any of LeBron’s kids to get out of his shadow. Their father is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

I’m not sure what you can do to top that.

If Bronny continues to develop over the next few years, he might turn into one of the most recruited athletes in college basketball history. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if that turned out to be the case.