5 People Dead In Two Tennessee Homes, Suspect Shot And In Custody

Police shot and arrested a suspect believed to be connected to the deaths of five people in two Tennessee homes Saturday.

UPDATE: Michael Cummins is in custody. pic.twitter.com/VkSYjVhbcu — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019

Michael Cummins, 25, was identified as a suspect and found in a creek bed about a mile away from one of the crime scenes, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said in a statement. More than 12 officials from Sumner County’s SWAT team were at the creek.

“The situation escalated, for reasons under investigation, and resulted in at least one officer firing his service weapon, striking Cummins,” the statement said. “Medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment with injuries that were not immediately believed to be life-threatening.”

No officers were injured in the arrest efforts, according to the statement. (RELATED: Seattle Crane Working On New Google Campus Crushes Cars, Kills 4)

TBI officials started investigating the deaths Saturday evening after a family member found four dead bodies and an injured victim. Officials found another deceased body at a nearby home, the statement said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital, though the injuries remain unclear.

Cummins’s relationships with the victims and alleged motives remain under investigation, TBI said.

Sumner County borders Kentucky and is northeast of Nashville.

