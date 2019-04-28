Greg Hardy Gets His First UFC Win, Destroys Dmitrii Smoliakov

Former NFL player Greg Hardy has his first UFC win under his belt.

Hardy, who was accused of domestic violence several years ago during his days playing pro football, absolutely destroyed Dmitrii Smoliakov Saturday night at Fight Night 150.

It wasn't even close. The former Panther and Cowboys defensive end made quick work of him in shocking fashion. You can watch the unreal video below.

Greg Hardy just went to town on that guy #UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/3ABlPVvN3i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 28, 2019

I'm a big UFC guy, but I'm just not sure I can get behind Dana White allowing Greg Hardy to fight. He was accused of brutalizing his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested and charged, but the charges were eventually dropped when the woman didn't show up for a hearing.

Is that really the kind of guy the UFC wants to do business with? I’d like to believe the answer is an overwhelming no, but here we are.

They just put him in an octagon against a guy who he demolished with ease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg “The Prince Of War” Hardy (@greghardyjr) on Apr 28, 2019 at 1:01am PDT

I respect the hell out of Dana White and the organization he’s built with the UFC, but I just can’t get behind Hardy becoming a star in the league.

My guess is there are many people out there who feel the same way. I hope he steps into the octagon against an actual star and gets destroyed.

Hardy getting knocked out would be incredible. I have no interest in watching a man accused of the things he’s been accused of rising up in any sports league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg “The Prince Of War” Hardy (@greghardyjr) on Apr 16, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

Hopefully, this stunt with the UFC doesn’t last much longer.