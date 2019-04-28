Josh Rosen Posts Twitter Video About Being Traded To The Miami Dolphins

Josh Rosen took a moment to address two different fanbases in a recent video.

The young quarterback was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Miami Dolphins late Friday night, and he appears to be handling the move extremely well. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

Rosen stated the following in part in the Twitter video posted late Saturday afternoon:

Miami, I couldn’t be more excited to become a Dolphin. I’m ready to attack this new chapter in my life and give you guys everything I have each and every day. My bags are packed and I’m on a flight first thing in morning. So, get ready south Florida and go Fins. Kyler, one more thing, an awesome two bedroom in old town just came on the market. So, let me know if you’re interested and I think I could get you a pretty good deal.

You can watch his full comments below.

Say whatever you want about Rosen’s play on the field, but he’s handled this situation with pure class. The dude has had to hear about losing his job from the media nonstop for months, and it became a reality when the Cardinals took Kyler Murray first overall.

Now, he’s on to a new city and team. Something tells me he’s going to do just fine with the Dolphins.

I really hope the former UCLA star tears it up down in Miami. I know he has plenty of critics, but I’ve always been a fan. He seems insanely intelligent, which seems to be a problem for some out there.

For me, I don’t understand why you’d hate on a guy like him.

Kyler Murray is taking over the Cardinals and Rosen will get every shot possible to take over the Dolphins. Things can change quickly in the NFL. A year ago it appeared like the Cardinals were all in on Rosen.

Now, it’s the Kyler Murray show and he’s been shipped out of town. I really do hope he tears it up for the Dolphins. It’d be such a cool story.

The 2019 season is already shaping up to be a great one, and it’s not even May. What a world to be living in.