TV Ratings For The NBA Playoffs Down 19%, NHL Playoffs Up 1%

The NBA’s TV ratings continue to be awful.

According to Michael Mulvihill, the NBA is down 19% for the playoffs through April 25. The NHL has stayed steady, and is up 1%. (RELATED: Damian Lillard Hits Game Winner Over The Oklahoma City Thunder)

Persons 2+ Viewership, 2019 vs 2018, All Networks Thru 4/25: NCAA Tournament: +9%

CBB Reg Seas: +5%

NASCAR Cup: +3%

NHL Reg Seas: +2%

NHL Playoffs: +1%

NBA Reg Seas: -5%

NBA Playoffs: -19% — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) April 26, 2019

It’s truly unbelievable just how bad the ratings for the NBA are. Let’s not forget the fact a repeat of The Masters beat a live pro basketball game. If that’s not a terrible sign, then I don’t know what is.

The NHL is up, college basketball went up for March Madness, the college basketball regular season was up but the NBA is just in a free fall right now.

I’m not even going to pretend like I understand why this is happening. If I had to take an educated guess, I’d say the fact LeBron James and the Lakers aren’t playing in the postseason is a big factor.

Secondly, everybody just kind of assume the Golden State Warriors are going to win the title every year. It kind of kills the excitement for people when they don’t even think there is any competition. I’m not saying the Warriors will win it, but they’re the best team in the league until proven otherwise.

Either way, the NBA is in some serious trouble, and I’m not sure what they’re going to do to fix it. Honestly, it’s embarrassing as all hell for the league.

On a side note, I’m glad to see the NHL is still going strong. There’s nothing better than some playoff hockey. It’s the best, and the fact so many people are watching is a great sign for America.

