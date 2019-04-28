New York Giants Draft Pick Corey Ballentine Shot In Topeka, Kansas

Your first name

New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine has been shot.

According to WIBW Sunday, Ballentine was shot overnight in Topeka, Kansas. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, but his former Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons was killed.

Ballentine was drafted in the sixth round Saturday by the Giants.

What a horrifically tragic situation. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and it’s not yet known what happened. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

I just can’t imagine what happened at the Giants facility today when they got a phone call that one of their draft picks had been shot.

This should be the happiest time of his life. Instead, it’s turned into a tragedy.

Hopefully, Ballentine is back on the field sooner than later. I’m really at a loss for words. The draft is supposed to be a happy start to an incredible journey for all these young men.

Now, Ballentine has lost a teammate, he’s been shot himself and nobody really seems to know why any of this happened just yet.

Please check back for more updates on this developing situation.