Pete Carroll Takes His Shirt Off When Meeting D.K. Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had a hilarious response to meeting D.K. Metcalf for the first time.

The former Ole Miss star receiver was selected in the second round of the NFL draft, which led to an old video coming out from the team's interview with him during the draft process. Metcalf introduced himself to the head coach, scouts and other leaders shirtless.

Carroll apparently felt he couldn’t let Metcalf be the only shirtless dude in the room. He immediately joined and took his shirt off.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Pete Carroll is you. DK Metcalf is The guy your girl tells you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/0N2tPwEi73 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2019

I don’t know why, but I find everything about this hilarious. You’ve got a young rookie who is known for being a freak of nature meeting during the interview process shirtless, and you have a Super Bowl winning coach taking his shirt off without hesitation.

If that’s not a football guy move, then I don’t know what is. The moment also made me immediately think of the bank scene from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

I’m glad to know there’s an NFL organization worth billions of dollars being run by a guy who pops his shirt off at the first sign of some dude pulling a power move.

Metcalf was trying to show off. Can’t let that happen if you’re in Carroll’s shoes. Can’t let it happen!

You’ve got to set the tone of who is running the show from the first minute. It’s like a wolf pack. Gotta put them in their place right away. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agree s To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DK Metcalf (@dk_metcalf14) on Apr 27, 2019 at 1:48pm PDT

On a serious note, I can’t wait to see what Metcalf does for the Seahawks. He’s one of the most physically gifted players I’ve ever seen.

Of course, you need a lot more than just physical gifts to dominate in the NFL. Luckily for him, he has a guy known as Russell Wilson under center.

Life is a lot easier when you’re playing with a quarterback of that caliber.

