Sen. Richard Lugar Dies At 87

William Davis | Contributor

Former Republican Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar passed away Sunday morning at the age of 87.

Lugar served six terms in the U.S. Senate and was perhaps best known for his bipartisanship. Lugar was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 by President Barack Obama, less than a year after leaving office. (RELATED: Sen. Richard Lugar To Seek Re-Election In 2012)

Tributes poured in for Lugar almost immediately after news of his death began to circulate with conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats alike praising the Senate icon.

Lugar’s passing came just weeks after the death of another Senate icon from the Hoosier state in long-time Democratic Sen. Birch Bayh. Bayh died in March at the age of 91.

Lugar and Bayh each served in the senate for decades and were widely revered for their bipartisanship and leadership on critical issues.

