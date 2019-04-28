Steve Scalise: Far-Left Democrats Want Gun Confiscation

WATCH:

The Daily Caller caught up with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise at the Nation Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis.

Scalise told the Caller that he believes Democrats truly want gun confiscation when asked about a recently proposed measure by congressional Democrats and 2020 candidates.

“Their ultimate desire to take and confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens is where they have always wanted to go, but they know the public is not there, the country is not there, so they try to go in backdoor ways,” said Scalise.

Scalise was nearly killed when a gunman opened fire at the congressional baseball game in 2017. (REALTED: Scalise Warns: ‘Some on the Left’ Are ‘Inciting’ Violence.)

He says he remains committed to protecting Second Amendment rights.

———————————————————————————————————————————————-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter