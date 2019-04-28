Trump Accuses The DNC OF Conspiring To Oust Bernie Sanders Once Again

President Donald Trump accused the Democratic National Committee of conspiring to oust independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from the 2020 Democratic primary.

In a series of late-night tweets Saturday, Trump argued that the DNC was looking to replace Sanders with “Sleepy Joe Biden” — by putting a thumb on the scales, if necessary.

“The Democratic National Committee, sometimes referred to as the DNC, is again working its magic in its quest to destroy Crazy Bernie Sanders….” he tweeted.

The Democratic National Committee, sometimes referred to as the DNC, is again working its magic in its quest to destroy Crazy Bernie Sanders…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

Trump continued, urging Sanders to fight back if such an ouster should come to pass.

“… For the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden. Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed!” he added.

….for the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden. Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

The most recent polling shows Biden with a lead over Sanders, but the Vermont Senator appears to be hot on his heels. Sanders faced a similar situation in 2016, when he faced Democratic Party favorite Hillary Clinton in the primary — and leaked emails eventually revealed that the primary had been rigged in Clinton’s favor with help from the DNC. (RELATED: Hillary Campaign Told DNC To Hold ‘Sham’ Meetings To Make Democratic Primary Appear Less Rigged)

The president had just wrapped up a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when he laid into the DNC Saturday night.

Follow Virginia on Twitter