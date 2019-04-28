Trump’s Campaign Manager Reveals What States He Really Wants To Win In 2020

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale revealed Sunday on “Face The Nation” how President Donald Trump plans to win the 2020 presidential race.

“I can go across America and say, ‘here is a voter in Minnesota that if I know if I get, you know, 26,000 of these perfect people to show up that didn’t show up last time, I can flip that state.’ So what I do, go find them now,” Parscale said about his targeting efforts. “We are spending millions of dollars a month, light years ahead of any campaign in history to build a foundation of who we need to market to, what we need to understand, what we need to say to them and how exactly to deliver to them.” (RELATED: Trump Tweets ‘Dark Knight’-Themed Re-Election Video)

CBS host Margaret Brennan then asked which states the Trump campaign planned to rely on during the 2020 presidential cycle.

“There are some key states, obviously, we have to go back and win Michigan again, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, we plan on also being in Minnesota very soon. I think New Mexico is in play in 2020. I think New Hampshire. I think we continue to grow the map,” he concluded. “I think Nevada, you know, even Colorado. And so those are states we did not win in 2016. I think are open for 2020.”

Parscale’s statement builds on previous statements that he made in March, in which he argued that Trump’s 2020 victory would come by building on the momentum from the 2016 campaign.

“We are on track to outpace our 2016 numbers by many multiples,” Parscale said at the time, according to the Washington Post. “We are creating the largest campaign operation in American history.”

The Trump campaign won the electoral college, but not the popular vote, something that the president has long held up as proof that his campaign did a great job targeting potential voters and getting them to the polls in the states that mattered to win.

Looking ahead to 2020, the president announced that he would like to go head-to-head against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, or former Vice President Joe Biden in the general election.

“I mean, I’d love to have Biden. I’d love to have Bernie, I’d love to have Beto. I mean, Beto seems to be the one the press has chosen. The press seems to have chosen Beto,” Trump said during a Fox Business interview in March.