Trump: What The Hell Happened To Joe Biden?

President Donald Trump asked what happened to former Vice President Joe Biden during a Sunday interview on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.”

“So Beto O’Rourke wants to take down the walls, that means he’s finished. I mean, he was finished two weeks ago when he started saying certain very stupid things,” Trump began, discussing some 2020 presidential hopefuls on their border policy. “Beto O’Rourke has been exposed. I think Biden has been exposed.”(RELATED: Trump Plans To Get Even Tougher On Illegal Immigration)

“I don’t know what the hell happened to Biden, I never saw that before. I don’t know it just doesn’t look like the same Biden, I said ‘is that really Joe Biden? He doesn’t look the same to me.’ I’ve known him for a long time, I’ve seen him for a long time. I said ‘what happened to him?’ So he’s been exposed because he’s very weak he doesn’t want to talk about this. No but they don’t want to talk about this. I don’t get what their plan is,” Trump continued, baffled at how Democrats want to handle the border with Mexico.

“Do they want to let people in that shouldn’t be here because we have people that are trying to get in that shouldn’t be here. Think of the word ‘apprehend,’ the border security is apprehending 100,000 people a month. Do you know how many people that is? It’s incredible the job they do but the problem is with the laws we should be able to take them right out. We can’t, we have to bring them into a court,” he concluded.

The administration has repeatedly announced his plans to crack down on immigration.

“There’s going to be an aggressive effort to utilize every existing authority in the statute,” White House aide Stephen Miller said in the beginning of April, adding the White House would be reviewing all authorities on how to crack down on illegal immigration.

Biden officially announced his candidacy for the presidency early Thursday morning, taking the time to attack President Donald Trump for his response to the 2017 violence in Charlottesville.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” he said in the video announcement. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

The former vice president was officially endorsed by Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Doug Jones of Alabama. He raised $6.9 million during his first official 24 hours as a candidate, more than Sen. Elizabeth Warren.