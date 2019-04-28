Why Miss Out On A Goodnight’s Sleep? Fall Asleep On Demand With SleepNow, The Premium Pillow

Did you know that only 35% of people can say “I had a good night’s sleep” at least once a week? I don’t know about you but that sounds like a minority I would like to be a part of.

I recently had the opportunity to test out the official SleepNow Pillow, a luxury premium pillow I had seen advertised before, and while I have always had trouble falling- and staying asleep (I’m a rather restless “back”-sleeper), I can testify that the SleepNow Pillow is truly a game-changer!

Get your customized SleepNow Pillow today and finally get your hands on a pillow that meets your sleeping needs

The SleepNow pillow is designed with both comfort and affordability in mind as compared to other luxury pillows that could retail upwards of $150+ for just ONE. The pillow uses an innovative 3-in-1 design where three pillows are combined together (sounds weird but the construction allows you to customize whether your pillow feels soft, medium, or firm, or all three, depending on your sleeping needs).

And while I sleep on my back as noted above, SleepNow advertises that its pillows form to any body type, whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, SleepNow suits any sleeping position.

And best of all, you can get up to 50 percent off the SleepNow pillow for a limited time. And you can be sure to test the quality of the pillow for yourself as SleepNow offers a satisfaction money back guarantee for the first 100 nights of owning the pillow.

Read more about why people are upgrading their old pillows to SleepNow pillows – and get yours while supplies last!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.