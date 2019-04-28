Female NRA Convention Attendees Explain Why Anti-Gun Feminists Should Carry

WATCH:

Women who attended the Nation Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, are not people you want to mess with.

These Second Amendment-loving, firearm enthusiasts explained to The Daily Caller why anti-gun feminists should consider carrying guns. (RELATED: Indiana Set to Expand ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law)

“If only women realized how empowering it is to have a firearm and to be able to protect themselves, it’s huge,” said one attendee.

The women we spoke with also gave us the details about their favorite guns.

——————————————–

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter