Biden Mentioned On Cable News More Than Every Other Candidate Combined

Former Vice President Joe Biden was mentioned more frequently on the three major cable news outlets than all the other presidential candidates combined last week, according to a new report from FiveThirtyEight.

Biden, who officially entered the race last Thursday, was mentioned on CNN, Fox News, or MSNBC 3,393 times from April 21-27. His name was mentioned more on that day than anyone else’s was mentioned all week.

The presidential candidate who was mentioned second most often in that same time period was independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 1,099 times. Prior to this week, Sanders had been named most frequently three weeks straight and in each one was mentioned over 250 more times than anyone else. (RELATED: Bernie Mentioned On Cable News Nearly Twice As Much As Any Other Candidate)

Following Biden and Bernie, who are the frontrunners in most polls, came Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (626 times), California Sen. Kamala Harris (412 times) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (373).

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were the only other candidates to receive over 100 mentions.

The 19 candidates excluding Biden were mentioned on the networks a total of 3,127 times.

