Bill And Hillary Clinton Want To Send AG Barr Back To Law School

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton both said that they would support sending Attorney General William Barr back to law school.

The two argued in a video released by Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper that Barr lied about the Mueller report and should revisit his education.

Klepper, whose new show premieres on May 9, had put up $1,000 of his own money and asked the Clintons to help him find a crowdfunding opportunity.

WATCH:

One of the first options Klepper brought up was an audiobook of the Mueller report, read by Hillary Clinton. The former New York senator laughed and said that would require a long time and a lot of lozenges.

The next option was a person who was seeking funding in order to take some law classes with the end goal of impeaching President Donald Trump, and Hillary was quick to shoot down that idea. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Comes Out Against Impeaching Trump)

“No. Unless this person is already in the Congress,” she explained. “He’s not in a position to do that.”

Bill cut in then, saying that it was important to “really digest” what was in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report “because we know what the attorney general said about it is not true.”

“He should go to law school,” Hillary added. “Maybe we should send him to law school … back to law school for continuing legal education.”

Bill agreed, saying, “If somebody wanted to fund his continuing legal education, I would be for that.”

They then circled back to the Mueller report audiobook, and Klepper pushed Clinton to give a sample reading.

