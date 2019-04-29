Will Democrats Pack The Supreme Court?

Democratic leaders and 2020 presidential candidates are considering an unprecedented proposal to add seats to the U.S. Supreme Court in order to even out its ideological balance.

After the Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the high court last year, it cemented a conservative majority for the first time in generations. Now, Democrats are looking to regain control of the highest court in the land, and they may just add seats in order to do so.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump’s campaign told the Daily Caller News Foundation that court packing proposals are sour grapes.

“This is just what the Democrats always do,” the Trump campaign told TheDCNF. “When they lose, they try to change the rules. This is no different from when they attack the Electoral College every time they lose the White House. Now it’s court-packing. They want to change our institutions to fit their own political desires.”

