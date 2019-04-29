Trump Attacks Union Leadership After Biden Gets Firefighters’ Support: ‘Membership Wants Me’

President Donald Trump attacked 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Twitter ahead of the former vice president’s first campaign speech Monday.

“Sleepy Joe Biden is having his first rally in the Great State of Pennsylvania. He obviously doesn’t know that Pennsylvania is having one of the best economic years in its history, with lowest unemployment EVER, a now thriving Steel Industry (that was dead) [and] great future!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

“The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me. Some things never change!” he added minutes later. (RELATED: Joe Biden Gets Michael Avenatti’s 2020 Endorsement)

Biden picked up the endorsement of the Pittsburgh-based International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 1 earlier Monday morning.

Biden is seen as a rival to Trump who could occupy a similar space by appealing to white, working-class voters. The Pennsylvania-born politician is set to launch his campaign with a rally in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon.

Democrats have feared losing union households since Hillary Clinton under-performed with union voters in the 2016 election. Clinton beat Trump by 8 percent among union voters nationwide. That number sounds big, but it was actually “the smallest Democratic advantage since Walter Mondale’s failed campaign against Ronald Reagan in 1984,” reported Politico shortly after the 2016 election.

Biden already has the endorsement of some well-known Democrats, including Pennsylvania heavyweights former Gov. Ed Rendell and Sen. Bob Casey. The candidate may be less welcoming of celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti’s endorsement, however. The indicted attorney tweeted that Biden has his “enthusiastic support” Thursday.

The former VP enters a crowded field and must overcome allegations of making women uncomfortable, including one alleged account of hair-sniffing and a kiss brought forward by former Democratic Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores.

