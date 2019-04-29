Finally Get Some Sleep On Your Plane Ride With This Innovative Travel Pillow

Falling asleep on a plane can feel almost impossible. The uncomfortable seats and turbulence can’t compare to your comfortable bedroom at home. The Sleep Upright Travel Pillow can help. The world’s first travel pillow specially designed to protect travelers from turbulence will help you arrive at your destination well-rested. The Sleep Upright Travel Pillow is on sale with a 25% off discount in the Daily Caller shop.

The Sleep Upright Travel Pillow is on sale for 25 percent off for a limited time

The Sleep Upright Travel Pillow is different from other travel pillows because its patented design connects to the back of your seat. Your head and neck will stay fully supported even through the roughest turbulence. The compact device fits on any type of seat. Just grab the included drawstring bag and slip it into your carry-on. Use the attached eye mask to protect your eyes against harsh plane lights. Take advantage of the $10 price reduction before your next trip.

Sleep comfortably on trips with the Sleep Upright Travel Pillow. The pillow is on sale for 25% off at $29.99 in the Daily Caller shop today.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop