Watch The Preview For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 4

The next episode of “Game of Thrones” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

Judging from the preview released by HBO, we’re not going to be slowing down at all after the battle of Winterfell. The short look at the next episode shows Daenerys, Jon and the rest of their crew preparing for battle against Cersei. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“We’ll rip her out root and stem,” Dany can be heard saying over a shot of the head of the Lannister family as the preview comes to an end.

Watch the awesome video below.

I am so juiced after seeing this preview. All of we fans are flying high after episode three, and it looks like we won’t be going down one bit in terms of momentum.

Bring me the bloodshed! Show me the bodies. Let our faithful band of people in the north march to King’s Landing and bring back Cersei’s head on a platter.

It might sound rough, but it has to be done!

There is going to be so much violence going forward, and I’m here for every single second of the action. The more chaos, the more excited I get.

We’ve waited nearly a decade for the next few weeks! Don’t let us down, HBO. All of our joy and happiness is riding on the show coming to an incredible end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 29, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

Tune in Sunday, and sound off in the comments with what you think will happen going forward. It should be awesome.