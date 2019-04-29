Joe Scarborough Accuses Trump Of Inciting Violence

Joe Scarborough accused President Donald Trump of “inciting violence” and not doing enough to condemn white nationalism during Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Scarborough first played Trump’s speech to the National Rifle Association (NRA) last week, when the president claimed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a coup attempt against his administration. (RELATED: Mika Blames Trump For Judge’s Release Of Coast Guard Terrorist)

Scarborough said Trump was lying and that he was stoking violence.

WATCH:

“We’re so far beyond dog whistles here Donald,” Scarborough said. “The blood that is spilled is on your hands. ”

“You are just inciting violence,” he continued.

Scarborough also called Trump “unfit to be president,” and ripped him for not doing sufficiently condemning white nationalism. (RELATED: CNN’s Tapper: Trump Didn’t Say ‘White Supremacists Are Fine People’)

“You can call out white nationalism, you can call out political violence, you can tell people to hold back,” Scarborough said. “The synagogue shootings are not going to stop until you call out white nationalism by its name.”

Trump has repeatedly condemned white nationalism and called Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein to express his condolences after he survived a shooting at Congregation Chabad in Poway near San Diego, California.

“I received a personal phone call from our president, Donald Trump,” Goldstein said on Sunday. “I was amazed to answer the phone and say the secretary of the White House was calling. And he spent close to 10 to 15 minutes with me on the phone. It’s the first time I’ve ever spoken to the president of the United States of America.”

