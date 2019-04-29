Josh Rosen Gets Standing Ovation At Celebrity Softball Game After Being Traded

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals clearly have a lot of love for Josh Rosen.

After being traded to the Miami Dolphins Friday, Rosen stuck around for Larry Fitzgerald’s celebrity softball game in Arizona, according to AZCentral.com. The young quarterback got a standing ovation at the game from the faithful fans of his former team. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

Josh Rosen gets a standing ovation at #FitzSoftball. He homered his second pitch of the derby. I was told he stayed in town specifically for this. In the time it’s taken me to type this, he’s had six more homers pic.twitter.com/Cgt0x5lO4O — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) April 28, 2019

This is such an awesome moment for Rosen, and it goes to show just how much the fans in Arizona respect the hell out of him.

The team got Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft, and it was obvious for a long time the Cardinals intended on moving their 2018 first round pick. The NFL is a business, and it’s not always roses and sunshine.

Having said that, the former UCLA star handled it all with class, and the fans clearly appreciate what he’s been through.



Now, he’ll get another shot to start for a team down in Miami. I hope he does well. I know Rosen has a ton of critics out there, but I don’t care.

Nobody who was ever successful gave the popcorn section the time of day. They just go out and do their thing. I’d be great to see the young gunslinger tear it up with the Dolphins.



Fans of the Cardinals could have easily just discarded Rosen the moment he got traded. Instead, they paid him the respect he has earned and deserved before he left for Miami. Pretty cool moment for sure.

Now, it’s 100 percent the Kyler Murray show in Arizona, and that should be incredibly exciting.

