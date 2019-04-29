Kelly Stafford Is Back Home After Brief Hospital Visit

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly is back home after a health scare.

Kelly recently underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor. It initially appeared like it was a smashing success, but she found herself back in the hospital with complications a few days later. (RELATED: Matthew Stafford‘s Wife Kelly Announces That She Has A Brain Tumor)

Now, she’s back home with her husband and children. She announced the news on Instagram and stated in part, “I’m home. I’m home and I got to spend a few hours with my little humans. It filled my heart so much. I can’t even describe it. I wish they could stay, but I know I’m not ready for all of it.”

You can read her full post below:

As I’ve said before, there are some things in life way more important than football. Stafford should take some serious time away from the sport and be with his wife if that’s what is necessary. The Lions can wait, and the season isn’t even particularly close.

This whole situation has been incredibly scary, but it looks like she has finally turned the corner. Let’s hope that is indeed the case.

You never want to see anybody struggle with health problems, especially something as serious as a brain tumor.

Let’s all hope she’s back to 100% sooner than later. In the meantime, Stafford should do whatever is necessary to help his wife, which I’m sure he already is.

Once she’s back to 100%, the Lions can figure out everything else they need to get done with the team’s star QB.

