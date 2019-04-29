Kelly Stafford Is Back Home After Brief Hospital Visit
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly is back home after a health scare.
Kelly recently underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor. It initially appeared like it was a smashing success, but she found herself back in the hospital with complications a few days later. (RELATED: Matthew Stafford‘s Wife Kelly Announces That She Has A Brain Tumor)
Now, she’s back home with her husband and children. She announced the news on Instagram and stated in part, “I’m home. I’m home and I got to spend a few hours with my little humans. It filled my heart so much. I can’t even describe it. I wish they could stay, but I know I’m not ready for all of it.”
You can read her full post below:
I’m home. I’m home and I got to spend a few hours with my little humans. It filled my heart so much. I can’t even describe it. I wish they could stay, but I know I’m not ready for all of it. When they took out the tumor, they also wiped out the entire balance system on my right side. I wish I could explain it, but I think it’s something you have to experience. I can’t turn my head right without feeling college drunk.. I’m talking end of the night, cant put one foot in front of the other, knowing you’ll be sleeping on the bathroom floor, college drunk. I have to rework my brain to know that it can only rely on my left side, which will take time, a good amount of time. And when there are two toddlers running below your feet while you are trying to relearn basic things like walking.. it makes it seem like there are a million more moving parts to it.. maybe because there are. It’s tough to go from a very active woman to having to relearn the basics of being an athlete, but these little girls give me so much strength. I want to be able to teach them every sport I learned and the day they beat me (I’m sure it’ll come fast) .. I’ll humble them by reminding them I’m only working with one side of my brain I miss them. I miss them so much, but I’m so grateful I got that time today and now I have my inspiration to keep on pushing!
As I’ve said before, there are some things in life way more important than football. Stafford should take some serious time away from the sport and be with his wife if that’s what is necessary. The Lions can wait, and the season isn’t even particularly close.
This whole situation has been incredibly scary, but it looks like she has finally turned the corner. Let’s hope that is indeed the case.
You never want to see anybody struggle with health problems, especially something as serious as a brain tumor.
Let’s all hope she’s back to 100% sooner than later. In the meantime, Stafford should do whatever is necessary to help his wife, which I’m sure he already is.
Once she’s back to 100%, the Lions can figure out everything else they need to get done with the team’s star QB.