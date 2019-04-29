No, Larry King Did Not Have A Heart Attack, Per Spokesperson

No, Larry King did not suffer a heart attack despite reports earlier in the day stating otherwise, per a spokesperson.

In a statement posted Monday on Twitter, a spokesperson for the 85-year-old host’s digital TV network ORA TV, disputed a report by TMZ that the legendary broadcaster had suffered a “heart attack” and said he did not go “into cardiac arrest.” But the statement did reveal that King underwent heart surgery. (RELATED: Larry King Has Some Surprising Comments About The Morgan Freeman Allegations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry King (@larrykingnow) on Mar 8, 2019 at 2:09pm PST

The statement went on to say that he was “scheduled for an angioplasty.” But before that procedure “he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined.”

Ora TV statement on recent reports about Larry King’s health: pic.twitter.com/kmyALOGNiN — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 29, 2019

“His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987,” the statement added.

He’s reportedly “recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon, as his “doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”

“Larry [King] is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern,” the statement concluded. “And he’s ‘expected to be back to work on his shows… soon.'”

The statement came out after outlets like TMZ reported that:

Larry King suffered a heart attack last Thursday after going into cardiac arrest … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, Larry had been having difficulty breathing for months and was scheduled to check himself into the hospital Thursday for an angiogram.

After the statement came out, the outlet updated their story. But stood by the earlier report.