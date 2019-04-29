NFL Draft Draws 6.1 Million Viewers On TV

Millions and millions of people watched the NFL draft on TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, 6.1 million people watched on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

That’s an 11% bump from 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Apr 28, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT

My friends, this is great news. It’s just another example football is king in this country, and there’s no other way around it.

We had about 600,000 people in Nashville for the draft, and now we’ve learned over 6 million people watched on television. If that’s not a win for America, then I truly don’t know what is. You know the country is headed in a great direction whenever so many people remain invested in the game.

As long as people keep watching football and remain fans of the sport, then we have nothing to fear as a nation.

It’ll be time to panic when people stop drinking cold beer and watching ball players compete on Sundays. When people stop doing that, then it’ll be time to smash the panic button.

Luckily, it doesn’t look like we’re too close to that happening right now. It looks like the NFL is as popular as ever in this beautiful country, and that makes my heart very happy.

Just remember, a Venn diagram of countries that walked on the moon and won Super Bowls is a perfect circle. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Now, go break down your team’s picks for hours and hours without slowing down. That’s your right as a free American, and we’re disrespecting our Founding Fathers when we don’t take advantage of it.