Oprah Winfrey Spent $10K On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her South African Academy Students

Oprah Winfrey dropped $10,000 on a wedding dress for one of her students, who graduated from her leadership academy, during a shopping spree Saturday.

Winfrey treated the three girls who graduated from her academy in South Africa to a meal and a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, Daily Mail reported. The reality TV star shared a photo of the girls holding up the dress on her Instagram account.

“I’ve known these girls since they were 12 and 13 coming to my school. Graduating from college. Grad school. Now our first wedding. Looking for the perfect dress,” she captioned the photo.

The store shut down to the public while the girls and their celebrity mentor shopped around. (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Donates $2 Million To Puerto Rico Revitalization Projects)

Winfrey reportedly promised Nelson Mandela that she would attend the graduations of the first girls to complete their education at the leadership academy. She did that and more, attending their graduate school graduations and now helping them shop for wedding dresses.

In 2015, Winfrey treated 20 women who had attended her academy to a Broadway performance of “The Color Purple,” a dinner at Rainbow Room and makeup classes at MAC, according to Page Six.

The TV personality also regularly hosts alumnae of the academy for dinners at her home.